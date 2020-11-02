Tagovailoa reveals what teammates told him after first start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got a win in his first NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he didn’t put up a great performance in the process.

After a subpar individual performance, Tagovailoa likely will improve in the coming weeks as he starts more games, but his Dolphins teammates are just happy they came out with a win on Sunday.

“I’ve heard it many times from the guys in the locker room, we came out with the win,” Tagovailoa said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “Thank God we got a good defense. “I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense is capable of.”

Tagovailoa completed just 12-of-22 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown against a difficult Rams defense. Running back Myles Gaskin recorded a rushing touchdown and the Dolphins defense picked up the slack for a majority of the game, forcing four turnovers on Jared Goff.

Miami moved to 4-3 on the season with Sunday’s win, which is good enough for second in the AFC East behind the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense will be looking for a better performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, though it may be difficult as Kyler Murray’s team is 5-2 on the year.