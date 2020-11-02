Stocks are gaining to start week ‘that will be huge for U.S. and global markets’

Article content

Equity markets started Monday with gains as investors prepared for a crucial week spanning the U.S. election and a Federal Reserve meeting.

Futures on the S,amp;P 500 climbed 1.4 per cent following last week’s sharp selloff. Equity benchmarks across Europe and Asia were also higher, and investors took comfort in data that showed strength in China’s economic expansion.

Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. were about 1 per cent higher in U.S. pre-market trading. Online grocery retailer Ocado Group Plc jumped 10 per cent to lead gains in the Europe Stoxx 600 Index.

The picture wasn’t uniform across markets. Oil prices slumped to a five-month low after Libya accelerated production and the U.K. joined other European countries in toughening travel restrictions. The ruble tumbled past 80 against the dollar, trading at its weakest level since March.

The main event this week will be Tuesday’s U.S. election, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in polls. Virus developments are also front and center with the recent surge in U.S. cases showing signs of slowing over the weekend. Countries in Europe are restricting the movement of people in a bid to contain the spread of the pathogen.