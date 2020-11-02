Stage Collapses Under Rapper Rod Wave!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Rod Wave suffered humiliation and maybe a little pain after a stage collapsed under him and his crew as he took to the stage ahead of a performance.

Rod Wave was scheduled to perform as part of the “Girl of My Nightmares” show at Excite Sports in Atlanta on Oct. 31 — but it all went left when he walked onto the stage, and part of it gave out underneath him.

He posted the video before quickly deleting, but of course, fans reposted the moment.

