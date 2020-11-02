South Sydney release centre on compassionate grounds

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released centre James Roberts from the final year of his contract.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly on Tuesday confirmed Roberts would be released on compassionate grounds in a decision agreed upon by both the club and player.

“We’ve held many discussions and meetings with James, his family and his representatives over recent months about a path forward for James,” Solly said.

“James is an elite athlete and he certainly could play at the highest levels of the game in the NRL again.

“James and his family will always be Rabbitohs, and we will continue to support them as he looks to continue his career.”

James Roberts (Getty)

Roberts added: “With the support of Souths, I am working closely with professionals to get myself healthy and into a position where I can play my best footy and support my family.

“Souths have been very supportive during this period, helping me to focus on the recovery from my pec injury and providing support for Anna, me and the kids.”

The former NSW Origin centre played a total 79 games for the Broncos between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Redfern where he reunited with old coach Wayne Bennett.

However, since moving to South Sydney during the 2019 season, the 27-year-old would appear in just 18 games for the Bunnies, scoring two tries.

Roberts endured off-field struggles this season, checking himself into a rehabilitation facility for anxiety and depression after struggling during the NRL’s COVID-19 hiatus.

The Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs have been named as potential destinations for Roberts According to the Sydney Morning Herald.