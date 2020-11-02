South Africa’s Aspen agrees with J,J to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate By

© . An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead
JOHANNESBURG () – South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare (J:) said on Monday it had entered into a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson (N:) to commercially manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Aspen said it had agreed to provide capacity required for the manufacture of J,amp;J’s vaccine candidate, which is still undergoing clinical trials, at its Port Elizabeth facility.
Aspen will perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson, the company said.
