South Africa's Aspen agrees with J,J to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead

JOHANNESBURG () – South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare (J:) said on Monday it had entered into a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson (N:) to commercially manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Aspen said it had agreed to provide capacity required for the manufacture of J,amp;J’s vaccine candidate, which is still undergoing clinical trials, at its Port Elizabeth facility.

Aspen will perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson, the company said.

