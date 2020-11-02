Sources: Alibaba is in advanced talks to invest nearly $300M in London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch and potentially create a Chinese JV (Juro Osawa/The Information)

Juro Osawa / The Information:
Sources: Alibaba is in advanced talks to invest nearly $300M in London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch and potentially create a Chinese JV — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is in advanced discussions to invest nearly $300 million in London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch …
