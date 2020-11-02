So Many Twists: The Unrelenting Saga of the Murder of Martha Moxley

The state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in January 2019 declined to consider it, meaning Skakel’s conviction remained vacated and the ball in the prosecutors’ court.

“Over the past 10 years, two Connecticut courts—including the Connecticut Supreme Court—have painstakingly reviewed every detail of Michael Skakel’s case,” his appellate attorney Roman Martinez told reporters. “Both reached the same conclusion: Michael’s conviction violated the U.S. Constitution.”

Dorthy Moxley countered, “The state of Connecticut had a very, very, very good case, and we absolutely know who killed Martha. If Michael Skakel came from a poor family, this would have been over. But because he comes from a family of means they’ve stretched this out all these years.”

But Dorthy, who lives in New Jersey, knew that the prospect of Skakel being retried grew increasingly unlikely as the years went by.

She continued to take opportunities, such as participating in Oxygen’s The Case of Martha Moxley, to ensure that her daughter isn’t forgotten—though, as she told Laura Coates on the show, she doesn’t usually bring up that she once had a daughter when she meets new people who have no idea who she is.

“I don’t burden new friends with my sorrows,” she said, “but the people that she knew and who loved her will always love her. A lot of people just can’t handle it. You just learn how to live with it.”

In response to the state’s attorney’s decision to drop the case against Skakel last week, John Moxley said his mother and their family were “at peace” with the outcome and thanked the authorities for their tireless efforts.

“People have died. People’s memories have faded,” he said. “It’s disappointing, but not devastating. We feel nothing but gratitude for the work the Greenwich Police Department and the Connecticut state’s attorneys have done.”

As for the other side, Skakel’s attorney Stephan Seeger said, “It’s the right result. Michael Skakel is innocent of this crime. He’s been innocent from Day One.”

