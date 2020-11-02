Sixers officially hire Daryl Morey as president of basketball ops

“Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers’ president of basketball operations,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. “Talent like Daryl rarely becomes available, so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring him here.”

Morey spent 14 seasons with the Rockets, helping build Houston into a playoff contender. The Rockets have made eight straight postseason appearances, which is the longest active streak in the NBA, and they can attribute that success to Morey.

On top of Morey, the 76ers also announced the signing of general manager Elton Brand to a multi-year extension.