Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dog Walking

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Why have I watched this video 10 times.

I know I shouldn’t have, but I saw this video of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walking their three dogs and boy, did I laugh.

who told shawn mendes and camila cabello that it is a good idea to walk three dogs are the same time? THIS VIDEO IS SO FUNNY OMG

As the mother of a very rowdy pup, I empathize with this chaos. This pure dog-walking-chaos.


VEM/MIAMIPIXX/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

But also, IT’S FUNNY. Like, there’s so much happening.

Shawn is wrangling the big dog.


VEM/MIAMIPIXX/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

Camila is literally falling over because of the small ones.


VEM/MIAMIPIXX/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

It’s dog mayhem.


VEM/MIAMIPIXX/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

And then there’s mass hysteria when one gets loose.


VEM/MIAMIPIXX/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

The good news is that Shawn has just followed a dog trainer on Instagram.

