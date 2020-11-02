Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dog Walking

Why have I watched this video 10 times.
I know I shouldn’t have, but I saw this video of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walking their three dogs and boy, did I laugh.
As the mother of a very rowdy pup, I empathize with this chaos. This pure dog-walking-chaos.
But also, IT’S FUNNY. Like, there’s so much happening.
Shawn is wrangling the big dog.
Camila is literally falling over because of the small ones.
It’s dog mayhem.
And then there’s mass hysteria when one gets loose.
The good news is that Shawn has just followed a dog trainer on Instagram.
