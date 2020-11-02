Shah Rukh Khan shares a special video thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday



Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today. Every year on his big day thousands of fans gather outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of the actor who comes out to wave at them on his birthday. However, this year it did not happen due to the pandemic. But, the actor was showered with a lot of love and affection on social media by his fans and followers. To thank them all, SRK released a video of himself thanking his fan clubs and people who have done so much to make his birthday special.

Be it their efforts to help those in need or just sending love to the superstar by making collages and videos online, the actor said that he is grateful for all that his fans did today. The adorable video also has SRK saying that 56 is better than 55 and therefore next year he will surely celebrate his birthday like he used to and make all of them even happier.

Check out the cool video below…