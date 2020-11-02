Selena Gomez Didn’t Vote Until The 2020 Election, And Called It A “Huge Lesson”

“As hard as that is to admit, it’s something that I’ve learned a huge lesson from.”
Last week, Selena Gomez made headlines after revealing that the 2020 election would be her first time voting ever.
“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this,” she admitted in a live broadcast called Voting Power Hour. “But…I’m kind of…This was my first time [voting].”
“I’m going to say that, because I’ve never felt — and this is so true, and I’m now admitting it to people — like my vote counts,” she continued, before adding: “Every vote counts.”
And in a video uploaded to Instagram this weekend, Selena opened up further about why she didn’t vote in the last election, and said she learned a “huge lesson” from sitting it out.
“I can be brutally honest,” the 28-year-old performer says in the video. “I was dealing with a lot of mental health issues and I didn’t get the opportunity to vote.”
“That was really difficult for me,” she went on. “But that actually put a fire under me to be more active than I’ve ever been, and to never miss a beat, and to make sure that I take time to do that.”
“So as hard as that is to admit, it’s something that I’ve learned a huge lesson from.”
“Voting is something we should make time for,” she concluded in her caption. “And it’s never been more important. Take a few minutes today and make a plan to vote with When We All Vote.”
BTW, Selena is 100% right when she says that every vote counts. In fact, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election was decided by fewer than 80,000 voters — which means that every single voter who tipped the election to Trump could fit inside a football stadium. So yes, every vote can make a difference.
