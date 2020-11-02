SEC increases the limit dictating how much capital companies can raise before registering, a move that could result in a boon for security token offerings (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Danny Nelson / CoinDesk:
SEC increases the limit dictating how much capital companies can raise before registering, a move that could result in a boon for security token offerings — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has increased limits dictating how much capital companies can raise before registering …
