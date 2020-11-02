SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of November 14

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, November 14, the eighth weekend of the SEC regular season.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on November 14 will feature Vanderbilt at Kentucky in the first game of the day, Auburn at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and South Carolina at Ole Miss in primetime.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Alabama at LSU.

Saturday, November 14, 2020:

Georgia at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Texas A,amp;M at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET/5 pm CT on CBS

Arkansas at Florida, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network