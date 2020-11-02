Scotland the most anti-Trump part of the UK according to constituency polling

Fewer than one in five Scots would back Donald Trump to continue as US President, an eve of poll survey in the UK has found.

Scotland has the two highest scoring anti-Trump constituencies in the UK, according to the Politico poll with East Dunbartonshire at 85.3 per cent and Edinburgh South at 83.7 per cent in favour of Democratic rival Joe Biden.

No single constituency in the UK would back Trump according to the survey which gathered responses from 3,991 British voters and then ran the findings through a model to calculate estimated results for each parliamentary constituency in Great Britain.

The US President is rejected even in his mother’s homeland, the Western Isles, where only 18.8 per cent of voters would like to see him in the White House.

In Gordon, the site of the controversial Trump international golf links, there is 21.9 per cent support for Trump but in neighbouring Banff and Buchan there is 28 per cent support for the President, the highest level of support he gets in Scotland.

Overall, three-quarters of voters in the UK, 76.2 per cent, would vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden if they could participate in the US presidential election on Tuesday.

The older the voter, the lower the support for Donald Trump. Fewer than one in five women would vote for the current US president and two-thirds of voters who backed the Conservatives in 2019 would back Biden.

Labour’s Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South, the second most pro-Biden constituency in the UK, said Trump tends to attract those who feel disenfranchised by promising very simple answers to difficult questions.

Murray told Politico: “The UK as a country rejects all that kind of divisive nationalism that Trump embodies — his racism, misogyny, his mocking of disabled people, the incompetence.

“The British people have a very strong respect for the US president and the US, but repel those things and I think they think Trump is completely ill equipped for that job.”

Biden is currently forecast to win Tuesday’s vote, according to Politico’s Poll of Polls, which puts the Democrat on 290 electoral college votes compared to Trump’s 163 votes.