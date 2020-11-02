Saweetie Is STUNTING At Dinner … Unveils New $80,000 Birkin Bag!!

Rappers Quavo & Saweetie enjoyed a late night romantic date on the eve of Halloween at Catch in West Hollywood, and obtained exclusive pics from their evening.

As seen, the couple was in good spirits and Quavo even showed a lil pda as he kissed his icy girl on her cheek.

Saweetie looked stylish in a designer jacket paired with black studded jeans, a purple lace front wig, with black cat ears while also carrying a purple Birkin bag. But it wasn’t any old Birkin. Saweetie’s bag is a limited edition crocodile firkin – which sells for close to $80,000. Look:

Saweetie was also seen adhering to the covid 19 regulations as she was wearing a specially designed bedazzled face mask.

Saweetie, real name Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper is a popular rapper.

After the release of her debut single, “Icy Grl”, she was signed to Warner Records and her manager Max Gousse’s record label Artistry Worldwide. She released her debut extended play, High Maintenance, on March 16, 2018. Her second EP Icy was released in March 2019, and spawned the top 40 single “My Type.”

Her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music is expected to be released in 2020 and was preceded by the single “Tap In.”