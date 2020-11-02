Saweetie Is STUNTING At Dinner … Unveils New $80,000 Birkin Bag!!

Rappers Quavo & Saweetie enjoyed a late night romantic date on the eve of Halloween at Catch in West Hollywood, and obtained exclusive pics from their evening.

As seen, the couple was in good spirits and Quavo even showed a lil pda as he kissed his icy girl on her cheek. 

Saweetie looked stylish in a designer jacket paired with black studded jeans, a purple lace front wig, with black cat ears while also carrying a purple Birkin bag. But it wasn’t any old Birkin. Saweetie’s bag is a limited edition crocodile firkin – which sells for close to $80,000. Look:

