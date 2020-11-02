‘Sausage King’ killed with a crossbow in a sauna

A group of masked assailants killed a Russian businessman dubbed the “Sausage King” with a crossbow at his country residence in the Moscow region, Russia’s Investigative Committee and state media reported.

The victim, who owns large meat-processing plants, was in a sauna with his wife when the attack happened, the Investigative Committee said.

The committee did not name the man, but state media identified him as Vladimir Marugov, citing his ex-wife Tatyana Marugova, who confirmed his death.

Alexander Marugov (right) pictured standing next to his father, Vladimir Marugov, who was assasinated in his Moscow home. (Facebook)

“Several masked men entered the bathhouse … tied up the owner of the house and his spouse, and then demanded money,” the Investigative Committee’s statement said.

Mr Marugov’s wife managed to escape through a window and call police, who found her husband dead at the scene along with the crossbow used to shoot him, investigators said.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation, according to the statement published on its official website.