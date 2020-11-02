Samsung Malaysia shows off preview of One UI 3.0

Samsung has shown off a preview of One UI 3.0 that outlines several of the new features coming to the tech giant’s Android user interface.
One of the updates coming to One UI 3.0 is an enhanced ‘Quick Panel,’ which lets users switch between music and videos. There’s also an improved Notification panel, allowing more information to be viewed at a glance and when the phone is locked. Further, there’s a conversation section in the quick panel, so all your messages appear in the same section.
There’s also a new dynamic lock screen, which lets users refresh their lock screen with a new image every time you unlock your handset. This will also be available for Galaxy Tab devices as well.
Additionally, a new feature called ‘Good Lock,’ lets users create moving wallpapers that can respond when you move your smartphone or create new S Pen Air commands.
Further, there’s a Dual Preview feature for Samsung’s Fold devices, which shows a preview of when users are taking pictures so that the person snapping the image can view the preview and the individual being photographed.
Moreover, Samsung is updating it’s AR emoji with new masks that imitate your facial expressions when making video calls.
All this information was shared on Samsung’s Malaysian website. It also says that One UI 3.0 will be available from November onwards, though availability depends on the country, region and carrier. Samsung One UI 3.0 went into pre-beta a couple of months ago, but it’s only available in the U.S. and South Korea.
It’s currently unclear when Samsung will officially launch One UI 3.0 in Canada.