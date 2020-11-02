Sam Smith Finds Not Knowing Gender of Prospective Partner a ‘Freeing Thing’

Instagram

Having identified themselves as gender non-binary, the ‘Stay with Me’ hitmaker admits they’ve had ‘many, many’ bad dating experiences while dating as a celebrity.

–

Sam Smith is open to dating a person of any gender.

Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, the “Diamonds” singer, who is openly gay and identifies as gender non-binary, preferring they/them pronouns, suggests they have no issues dating a man, woman or a non-binary person.

“I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be,” says Sam.

“Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”

The “Stay with Me” hitmaker also discussed dating as a celebrity, admitting it’s “hard” to navigate being single and famous, adding that they’ve had “many, many” bad dating experiences.

Sam previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about wanting kids by the age of 35 but, when it comes to finding love, the star’s not been so lucky, explaining: “I’m going to work my a** off until then (and) hopefully find a boyfriend – but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London.”

“I’ve been searching all over the place,” they confessed. “Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

The singer’s journey in finding a partner apparently didn’t go that smooth as Sam was previously accused of catfishing on British dating site Hinge. “I’m still single… I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff…,” Sam shared during an appearance on pal Andy Cohen‘s show “Watch What Happens Live” back in October. “I joined this dating site, called Hinge, in the U.K…. and they chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.”