Roosters eye Warriors’ Adam Keighran instead of Mitchell Pearce, Melbourne Storm grand final t-shirt

The Sydney Roosters have turned their sights to Warriors discard Adam Keighran to fill the troublesome halfback vacancy after the club sent Kyle Flanagan packing last week.

The Roosters remain keen to bring Mitchell Pearce home but he is now unlikely to get a release from the Knights.

Keighran ticks two major boxes for the Roosters – he can not only play halfback but he is also an accomplished goalkicker.

With Flanagan gone, the Roosters don’t have a reliable goalkicker in their squad and that is one of the 23-year-old’s main attractions to the Roosters.

Keighran is also versatile – he scored a hat-trick in his final game for the Warriors in the round 20 win over Manly – playing in the centres.

Adam Keighran of the Warriors scores a try (Getty)

STORM’S GRAND FINAL T-SHIRT SHENANIGANS

The NRL aren’t impressed by the Storm players’ choice of attire as they celebrated their grand final triumph.

Players wore t-shirts showing six premiership rings to symbolise six premiership wins – even though the club was stripped of two of those titles for salary cap rorting.

The record books say the Storm have won only four titles, with the t-shirt re-opening old wounds.

No official protest has been made by the NRL – but they are far from happy.

KNIGHTS SIGN INTRIGUING BRITISH TEEN

The Knights have signed the nephew of star Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson – Bailey Hodgson – a talented 17-year-old fullback who has represented the England Youth team, made his top grade debut for Castleford last weekend.

But the Knights have had their sights on the youngster for some time in the English junior system, where he has been a standout.

Hodgson has plenty more pace than his illustrious uncle and can also play in the centres.

He is expected to play the 2021 season for Castleford before making the big move to the NRL the following year.

PAYTEN HOLDS HOPE FOR YOUNG HALF

Cowboys coach Todd Payten hasn’t given up on retaining promising halfback Jake Clifford just yet.

Clfford was given permission to look around at rival clubs before Payten was appointed as head coach for 2021 and is squarely in Newcastle’s sights.

The youngster reportedly wants to make the move across state lines – but Payten would be happy for him to stay.

Todd Payten (Getty)

“He has some ability and with some specialist coaching from someone like Johnathan Thurston he could really go to the next level,” Payten said.

“He is in demand but we will have to see what happens.”

With Michael Morgan missing much of this season through injury, Clifford played 14 games in 2020 with mixed results.