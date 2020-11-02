Rob Gronkowski explains how he’s starting to ‘drizzle’ like maple syrup with Buccaneers after slow debut

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are connecting like old times of late for the Buccaneers, including on a back-shoulder fade for a touchdown against the Raiders. It’s coincided with Tampa Bay’s two best offensive outputs of the season. And more importantly, Gronkowski’s Week 7 touchdown prompted a quote for the ages.

“It’s like a saying my mom used to say,” Gronkowski began. “‘It must be maple syrup because butter don’t drizzle like that.'”

Don’t worry, there’s more, and we’ll help translate Gronk into layperson’s English, too.

Gronkowski had been asked specifically about the end-zone fade he caught against the Raiders, and he used the butter-syrup metaphor to emphasize how little reaction time there is on such a play. He explained that he and Brady rarely work on such a route, and instead it’s mostly instinct taking over.

MORE: Rob Gronkowski came to the Buccaneers to block

Now to read that in Gronkowski’s words, here’s the rest of the quote:

You don’t got much time to react and syrup drizzles… You’ve gotta make that play. And a stick of butter, it’s a block, you’ve gotta put it in the microwave, melt it, that just takes too long. You’ve gotta make that play right away, baby, and that’s why I’m like the maple syrup. That’s why she always used to say that, ’cause I’m quick with it. I just drizzle all over the place.

Earlier this season, the discussion surrounding Gronkowski and the Buccaneers focused on his lack of usage. Gronk went so far as to proclaim that he “came here to block, baby.” And through Week 4, that seemed mostly true. Gronkowski had an outlier game of six catches in Week 3, but he’d seen a combined seven targets across Weeks 1, 2 and 4.

The shift started for Gronkowski in Week 5 during a Thursday night loss to the Bears. He was targeted six times that night, catching three for a season-high 52 yards. Then in Week 6, Gronkowski was targeted a season-high eight times, catching five for 78 yards and a score. And against the Raiders, Gronkowski saw another eight targets, catching another five for 62 yards and a TD.

After that loss to the Bears, Tampa Bay put up a combined 83 points in Weeks 6 and 7 to beat the Packers and Raiders. The Buccaneers’ offense could’ve been hampered by wide receiver injuries and a combined four targets in two weeks for star wideout Mike Evans, but instead, Gronkowski has begun to put his stamp on Tampa Bay.

With the touchdowns have come Gronkowski spikes again, too, and they’ve allowed the Brady-Gronkowski duo to continue moving up the passing TD list. They’ve now connected as many times for scores as Steve Young to Jerry Rice, and sit 22 touchdowns behind Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison. Overall, Brady has thrown 92 touchdowns to Gronkowski.

While it was a bit delayed, Gronkowski’s emergence in the passing game came after tight end O.J. Howard went down for the season with an Achilles injury. Maybe it just took the 31-year old Gronk a bit of time to shake off the rust of a year in retirement.

The Buccaneers’ Super Bowl aspirations received a further boost recently when Tampa Bay signed Antonio Brown to bolster its receiving corps. But the first boost to Brady’s pass-catchers came from Gronkowski’s reemergence at tight end. The Buccaneers will hope Gronkowski continues to “drizzle all over the place” all the way to the Lombardi Trophy.