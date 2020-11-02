Ripple, PayPal, and Twitter join coalition calling for fair elections By Cointelegraph

Ripple, PayPal, and Twitter join coalition calling for fair elections
Blockchain-based payments firm has joined a non-partisan group of companies working to ensure access to fair voting in the United States.
According to a Nov. 2 tweet from Ripple, CEO Brad Garlinghouse has joined Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and PayPal CEO Dan Schulman at the Civic Alliance, an organization that states it supports “safe, healthy and trusted elections” in addition to encouraging members’ employees and customers to be civic minded.
