Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group, on behalf of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (the “Company”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Company (the “Exchange Option”) being made under the final prospectus of the Company dated October 28, 2020.

The Company will invest in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying securities of issuers operating in the real estate or related sectors, including real estate investment trusts, that the advisor believes are well-positioned to benefit from low interest rates, the rapid adoption of e-commerce, the growth of data infrastructure as well as attractive valuations in various areas of the real estate sector.

The Company’s investment objectives for the:

Class A Shares are to provide holders with:

(i) non-cumulative monthly cash distributions; and

(ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the portfolio

Preferred Shares are to:

(i) provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions; and

(ii) return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders upon maturity.

The number of Units (each Unit comprised of one Preferred Share and one Class A Share) or Class A Shares issuable for each security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of the securities of such Exchange Eligible Issuer on the principal stock exchange on which such Exchange Eligible Issuer’s securities are listed, during the three consecutive trading days ending on November 2, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”) calculated based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate and as adjusted to reflect dividends declared or distributions pending by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that trades on an ex-dividend basis until the closing of the offering (the “Closing Date”) by the sum of issue prices of a Preferred Share and Class A Share being $25.00 in the case of a subscription for Units or $15.00 in the case of a subscription for Class A Shares. The Exchange Ratio has been adjusted to reflect the $0.01 per Class A Share to be received by prospective purchasers who tendered securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers to the Company for Class A Shares. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to the Closing Date and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers up to but not including the Closing Date. Each Exchange Ratio has been rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Company pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period, the Exchange Ratio per Class A Share, and the Exchange Ratio per Unit.

Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange Ratio Per Class A Share Exchange Ratio Per Unit Long-Term Value Issuers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AP-U 019456102 CA0194561027 32.2410 2.14797 1.28964 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust AX-U 04315L105 CA04315L1058 8.3976 0.55947 0.33590 Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp AI 04964G100 CA04964G1000 10.6810 0.71159 0.42724 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust APR-U 05329M104 CA05329M1041 9.8232 0.65444 0.39292 AvalonBay Communities Inc AVB 053484101 US0534841012 183.6187 12.23308 7.34474 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI-U 096631106 CA0966311064 26.6880 1.77801 1.06752 Boston Properties Inc BXP 101121101 US1011211018 96.4851 6.42805 3.85940 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM/A 112585104 CA1125851040 39.7724 2.64972 1.59089 Brookfield Property Partners LP BPY-U n/a BMG162491077 18.6597 1.24315 0.74638 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust HOM/U 05585D103 CA05585D1033 9.6931 0.64577 0.38772 Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR-U 134921105 CA1349211054 42.8450 2.85443 1.71380 Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-U 16141A103 CA16141A1030 9.6962 0.64598 0.38784 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust CHP-U 17039A106 CA17039A1066 12.0649 0.80378 0.48259 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust CUF-U 199910100 CA1999101001 7.1625 0.47718 0.28650 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust CRR-U 227107109 CA2271071094 12.9500 0.86275 0.51800 CT Real Estate Investment Trust CRT-U 126462100 CA1264621006 13.8113 0.92014 0.55245 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust D-U 26153P104 CA26153P1045 17.4362 1.16164 0.69744 DREAM Unlimited Corp DRM 26153M507 CA26153M5072 17.8570 1.18967 0.71428 Equity Residential EQR 29476L107 US29476L1070 62.3373 4.15305 2.49349 European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ERE-U 29880W103 CA29880W1032 4.0701 0.27116 0.16280 Extendicare Inc EXE 30224T863 CA30224T8639 5.1208 0.34115 0.20483 Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust FCA-U 31833L101 CA31833L1013 6.2550 0.41672 0.25020 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp FC 318323102 CA3183231024 11.9374 0.79529 0.47749 Firm Capital Property Trust FCD-U 318326105 CA3183261054 5.3834 0.35865 0.21533 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust FCR-U 31890B103 CA31890B1031 11.8883 0.79202 0.47553 H,amp;R Real Estate Investment Trust HR-U 403925407 CA4039254079 10.2492 0.68282 0.40996 Healthpeak Properties Inc PEAK 42250P103 US42250P1030 36.3706 2.39041 1.43520 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust INO-U 45780E100 CA45780E1007 7.6936 0.51256 0.30774 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust IIP-U 46071W205 CA46071W2058 11.3623 0.75698 0.45449 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust KMP-U 49410M102 CA49410M1023 16.0537 1.06953 0.64214 Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ 560915100 CA5609151009 65.1090 4.33771 2.60436 Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust MI-U 60448E103 CA60448E1034 16.2801 1.08462 0.65120 Morguard Corp MRC 617577101 CA6175771014 97.4263 6.49075 3.89705 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust MRG-U 61761E100 CA61761E1007 13.8541 0.92298 0.55416 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust MRT-U 617914106 CA6179141065 4.2607 0.28385 0.17042 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust NXR-U 65342N109 CA65342N1096 1.6190 0.10786 0.06476 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust NWH-U 667495105 CA6674951059 11.4150 0.76049 0.45660 Plaza Retail REIT PLZ-U 72820F103 CA72820F1036 3.1736 0.21143 0.12694 PRO Real Estate Investment Trust PRV-U 742694300 CA7426943006 4.7634 0.31735 0.19053 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI-U 766910103 CA7669101031 14.3704 0.95738 0.57481 Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA 82621K102 CA82621K1021 11.6907 0.77886 0.46762 Simon Property Group Inc SPG 828806109 US8288061091 83.7320 5.57841 3.34928 Slate Grocery REIT SGR-U 831062203 CA8310622037 10.4685 0.69743 0.41874 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust SRU-U 83179X108 CA83179X1087 20.9733 1.39729 0.83893 Tricon Residential Inc TCN 89612W102 CA89612W1023 10.9786 0.73141 0.43914 Ventas Inc VTR 92276F100 US92276F1003 52.8919 3.52377 2.11567 Industrial Issuers Americold Realty Trust COLD 03064D108 US03064D1081 47.8570 3.18833 1.91427 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR-U 26153W109 CA26153W1095 11.7409 0.78220 0.46963 Duke Realty Corp DRE 264411505 US2644115055 50.6641 3.35283 2.01304 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT-U 387437114 CA3874371147 74.2039 4.94362 2.96815 Prologis Inc PLD 74340W103 US74340W1036 132.4942 8.82705 5.29976 Public Storage PSA 74460D109 US74460D1090 306.1671 20.39753 12.24668 STAG Industrial Inc STAG 85254J102 US85254J1025 41.5032 2.76503 1.66012 StorageVault Canada Inc SVI 86212H105 CA86212H1055 3.3185 0.22108 0.13274 Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-U 866120116 CA8661201167 13.4498 0.89605 0.53799 Terreno Realty Corp TRNO 88146M101 US88146M1018 75.3175 5.01781 3.01270 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust WIR/U 92937G109 CA92937G1090 12.8951 0.85910 0.51580 Specialized Issuers American Tower Corp AMT 03027X100 US03027X1000 306.6165 20.42747 12.26466 CoreSite Realty Corp COR 21870Q105 US21870Q1058 159.0425 10.59576 6.36170 Crown Castle International Corp CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 208.7775 13.90921 8.35109 CyrusOne Inc CONE 23283R100 US23283R1005 94.1566 6.27292 3.76626 Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR 253868103 US2538681030 193.0193 12.85937 7.72077 Equinix Inc EQIX 29444U700 US29444U7000 978.0186 64.92283 38.97968 FirstService Corp FSV 33767E202 CA33767E2024 179.2436 11.94160 7.16974 QTS Realty Trust Inc QTS 74736A103 US74736A1034 81.6899 5.44236 3.26759 Real Matters Inc REAL 75601Y100 CA75601Y1007 23.5628 1.56980 0.94251 SBA Communications Corp SBAC 78410G104 US78410G1040 388.3968 25.87586 15.53587 Other Issuers Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN 015857105 CA0158571053 20.3127 1.35328 0.81250 Alphabet Inc GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 2144.7700 142.88934 85.79079 Apple Inc AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 146.7542 9.75898 5.85929 AT,amp;T Inc T (US) 00206R102 US00206R1023 35.8045 2.38537 1.43218 Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 CA0636711016 79.7540 5.31339 3.19016 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS 064149107 CA0641491075 55.2856 3.68324 2.21142 BCE Inc BCE 05534B760 CA05534B7604 53.6910 3.57701 2.14764 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 136069101 CA1360691010 99.1676 6.60676 3.96670 CGI Inc GIB/A 12532H104 CA12532H1047 82.2342 5.47863 3.28936 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 17275R102 US17275R1023 47.4363 3.16031 1.89745 Emera Inc EMA 290876101 CA2908761018 53.6209 3.57234 2.14483 Enbridge Inc ENB 29250N105 CA29250N1050 36.5400 2.43438 1.46160 First National Financial Corp FN 33564P103 CA33564P1036 37.6241 2.50660 1.50496 Fortis Inc/Canada FTS 349553107 CA3495531079 52.8884 3.48989 2.09533 Intel Corp INTC 458140100 US4581401001 58.7035 3.88180 2.33063 Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL 45833V109 CA45833V1094 11.6094 0.77344 0.46437 Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD 53227R106 CA53227R1064 42.2403 2.81414 1.68961 Manulife Financial Corp MFC 56501R106 CA56501R1064 18.0412 1.20194 0.72164 Mastercard Inc MA 57636Q104 US57636Q1040 384.7558 25.63328 15.39023 Netflix Inc NFLX 64110L106 US64110L1061 650.8307 43.35978 26.03322 NVIDIA Corp NVDA 67066G104 US67066G1040 673.0124 44.83758 26.92049 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 70450Y103 US70450Y1038 250.4552 16.68588 10.01820 Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH 74061A108 CA74061A1084 95.5101 6.36310 3.82040 Quebecor Inc QBR/B 748193208 CA7481932084 30.8788 2.05721 1.23515 Rogers Communications Inc RCI/B 775109200 CA7751092007 54.4394 3.62687 2.17757 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 92.9276 6.19104 3.71710 Shaw Communications Inc SJR/B 82028K200 CA82028K2002 21.7721 1.44393 0.86693 Shopify Inc SHOP 82509L107 CA82509L1076 1267.2521 84.42715 50.69008 Square Inc SQ 852234103 US8522341036 210.0759 13.99571 8.40303 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF 866796105 CA8667961053 52.9079 3.52484 2.11631 Suncor Energy Inc. SU 867224107 CA8672241079 15.0294 1.00129 0.60117 TELUS Corp T 87971M103 CA87971M1032 22.7170 1.51345 0.90868 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 58.7213 3.91214 2.34885 Verizon Communications Inc VZ 92343V104 US92343V1044 75.5645 5.03427 3.02258

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.