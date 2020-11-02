Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley done for season with ankle injury

It’s an especially brutal blow for a team that has built its identity around dominating in the trenches. Stanley had been pretty durable up to this point, starting at least 14 games each of the past three seasons. Fortunately for Stanley he wrapped up his long-term financial security just in the nick of time, as he signed a five-year, $99 million extension only a couple of days ago. If it had to happen, at least he got paid first.

The Notre Dame product was drafted sixth overall back in 2016, and the high draft pick has panned out for Baltimore. He was outstanding last season, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. When Stanley went down, 2018 third-rounder Orlando Brown Jr. slid over from right tackle to left, with veteran D.J. Fluker taking over from Brown.

Presumably that’ll be the situation as the season progresses, with Brown manning Lamar Jackson‘s blindside. Stanley is only 26 and should still just be entering the prime of his career. Even presuming it’s a bad fracture with his ankle, there’s no reason to believe he won’t be 100% by the time the 2021 season rolls around.