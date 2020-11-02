Rapper Serius Jones Pleads Guilty To Pimping Charges!!

Rapper Serius Jones, real name Saleem Bligen, has accepted a plea deal and a three-year prison after pleading guilty to charges related to pimping out women.

Serius Jones pleaded guilty to pimping, dissuading a witness, assault, and other related charges — prosecutors dropped human trafficking charges against him.

According to the Mercury News, the three-year prison term is eligible for a 50 percent reduction, so he could be eligible for release around June 2021. The rapper must also pay $6,000 in restitution and must stay away from the woman he pimped out for 10 years.

The rapper initially pleaded innocent to all charges, even posting a jail call to his social media, denying the allegations.

“I would never force a woman to do anything against her will,” he said at the time. “That’s not what I was raised as.” He continued on to add, “I’m sorry to my fans, I’m sorry to those who look at this like a disappointment. No one’s more disappointed than me.”

