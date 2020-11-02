Quarantine Radio Listener Trolls Tory Lanez: You Shot Megan Thee Stallion!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tory Lanez is working hard to keep his career afloat and has revived Quarantine Radio — but one listener used the opportunity to call the rapper out for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory allowed the user to join his livestream — when the man can be heard saying: “You shot Megan thee Stallion. You shot Megan.”

He then quickly removes the fan from the livestream: “Hold on I need to fix this. I need to fix this Ladies and gentleman.”

