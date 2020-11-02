Police hunt for gunmen after Vienna rocked by suspected terror attack

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna before a coronavirus lockdown Monday in a terror attack that left at least three dead — including one of the attackers — and 15 wounded, authorities said.

“We are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital that is still ongoing,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said hours after the gunfire erupted.

“One of the perpetrators was neutralized, but several perpetrators appear to still be on the loose,” he said. “They seem to also, as far as we know, be very well equipped with automatic weapons. So they were very well prepared. It’s definitely a terror attack.”

Police said that several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local on a lively street in the city centre and that there were six shooting locations. Unverified footage posted on social media showed gunmen walking through the streets, apparently shooting at random and wounding several people.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF that the army had been asked to guard key locations in the city to allow police to pursue the gunmen.

“At the moment, I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

Kurz praised police for killing one of the attackers and vowed: “We will not ever allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks with all means.”

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said 15 people were hospitalized, seven with serious injuries. He later confirmed one of those victims, a woman, died in hospital of her wounds.

Authorities gave no indication of the identity of the assailants or the reason for the attack.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has seen two deadly knife attacks in Paris and Nice in recent weeks, issued a statement expressing shock and sorrow.

“This is our Europe,” he said. “Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat.”

French officials have ramped up security after the attacks in Paris and Nice, which had suspected Islamist motives. Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools, and ministers have warned that other Islamist militant attacks could take place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a message posted to Twitter, calling it “horrific.”

A spokesperson for the ambulance service in Vienna said at least one person had been killed and several injured. One of the suspects and a bystander had been shot dead and a police officer was among those injured, local news agency APA said.

Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target of an attack, and said they were closed at the .

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told The Associated Press that he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

“All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown,” he said. “As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out.”

Kurz said these were “difficult hours for our republic” and vowed: “Our police will act decisively against the culprits of this despicable terror attack.”

Videos circulated on social media of a gunman running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

Vienna police urged people not to share videos and photos via social media. “This jeopardizes police forces as well as the civilian population,” they said on Twitter.

In 1981, two people were killed and 18 injured during an attack by two Palestinians at the same synagogue. In 1985, a Palestinian extremist group attacked Vienna airport with hand grenades and assault rifles, killing three civilians.

In recent years, Austria has been spared the sort of large-scale attacks seen in Paris, Berlin and London.

In August, authorities arrested a 31-year-old Syrian refugee suspected of trying to attack a Jewish community leader in the city of Graz. The leader was unhurt.