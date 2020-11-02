Photos: Wintry scenes from New England’s first October blanket of snow

An October storm brought the first significant snowfall to New England on Friday to start off the Halloween weekend. We asked Boston.com readers to send in their first snowfall pictures. Scroll through below to see the spooky, stunning, serene, and snowy shots that look like they were taken in mid-January, not October.

“We love it! New residents to Andover from the sunny state of Florida 🌞☀️” —(Sarah Doe)

“This is my son Andrew and dog Luna here in Gloucester. We just moved here from CA two weeks ago and can’t believe it’s snowing! Instagram: ginflo75” —(Gina Flores)

Shot by Aly Newton, Instagram: @alyjnewt —(Aly Newton)

“Here’s a couple pics I took at Blessing of the Bay Boathouse in Somerville on the Mystic River.”- Rich Whelan in Somerville —(Rich Whelan)

“North Easton at 4:30PM.I haven’t even winterized the trailer yet and have reservations at Normandy Farms in 2 weeks for one final camping weekend. Let’s just say not thrilled to break October snow records coupled with freezing temperatures.” – Jonathan Parker —(Jonathan Parker)

“I was walking the dog and grumbling about the weather when I looked up and saw this tree looking so pretty with its branches covered in snow. (Not a black and white photo- that’s the gray of the day)” -Annette McBride in Norfolk, MA.Instagram: @mcbrideam —(Annette McBride)

Caroline McIlvaine sleds in Cambridge, MA while snow was still falling. —(Andrew S. McIlvaine)

Kaetlyn in Hanson. Submitted by Darren Scartissi. —(Darren Scartissi)

Logan on his 6th birthday in East Taunton. —(Rachel Kelly)

Braintree, submitted by Moira Ryan. —(Moira Ryan)

First snow in Jamaica Plain. —(Scott Neumyer)

A snowman in Jamaica Plain, on October 30, 2020. —(Scott Neumyer)

“No more tomatoes!,” said Don Moylan in West Boylston, MA. —(Don Moylan)

“Happy Halloween from The Willers in Watertown, MA.” Instagram: @wayfarerwren —(The Willers)

Sunset Lake in Braintree. —(Nhon Tran)

Submitted by Kathleen Leslie in Marshfield, MA. Instagram: katleslie92 —(Kathleen Leslie)

“This is a first for me (local x 50 years). The contrast of red leaves against white snow seems rather unusual,” said Don Perlo in Newton, MA. —(Don Perlo)

“Had to shovel out the pumpkins to light them but can’t be mad at the first snow of the season – even if it’s in October!” – Allison Fernandes in Reading, MA. Instagram: @allycobbnandes —(Allison Fernandes)

Doves surprised by the October snow by Rajesh Mohan in Woburn, MA.Instagram: @nature.xsconsumer —(Rajesh Mohan)

Submitted by Julie Boss in Jamaica Plain. Instagram: Jaybee5555 —(Julie Boss)

Got about 4-5inches, in Windsor, Mass. Instagram: @sarakmisra. —(Sarah Briggs)

Submitted by The Chiodo Family in Walpole, MA. —(Laura Chiodo)

October 30th snow storm on Washington Street Brookline, MA. Photo by Brian Orsatti, shot on an iPhone 11 with no filter. —(Brian Orsatti)

“Lobster traps in truck” by Steve Guendner in Tewksbury, Mass. —(Steve Guendner)

An alley in Back Bay provided by Jaclyn Todisco. —(Jaclyn Todisco)

“Here’s a picture of my son today (Hampton Knight, age 13). When Milton feels like the mountains… Can’t beat those first tracks!”- Marin Knight. —(Marin Knight)

Walpole, Mass. —(James Popkin)

A snowy tree in Walpole, MA. —(James Popkin)

Great Brook Farm, Carlisle by Kara Healey. —(Kara Healey)

A snowy Jamaica Plain. —(Julia Halevy)

Lexington, MA. —(Joyce Dvorak)

” Photos from the snow today in Lexington! Easily 4-5 inches.” -Joyce Dvorak. —(Joyce Dvorak)

“When life gives you lemons… from Marblehead.” —(Katelyn Cotter)

Newton, MA. Instagram: @_christinawood. —(Christina Baker)

Naomi Prado’s first snowstorm from Dedham, MA. —(Gary Prado)

Sharon, Mass. —(Paula Rothbaum)

“Here’s a picture of the scarecrow in our front yard today in Easton…..even with all Mother Nature threw at her she’s still smiling! Enjoy.” – Brian McKenna. —(Brian McKenna)

Milo, a Catahoula Leopard Dog, with snow on his nose in East Boston. Milo’s Instagram: @spotsandbowties. —(TJ Walsh)

A halloween snowman in Milton, Mass. —(Brian Johnson)

“Nature mimicking our country right now. The heavy snow weighing down the branches. In front of our property.” – Brenda Kerbel in Newton. —(Brenda Kerbel)

Submission by Manuel Peter in Boston. —(Manuel Peter)

“The first snowfall of the season. Beautiful but here too early!” – Sue Martini. —(Sue Martini)

Views in Quincy, MA. —(Andrea Stanton)

“Taken from the 3rd Floor balcony at a Quincy apartment complex. The snow was beautiful!” – Andrea Stanton. —(Andrea Stanton)

Poppy Kelly, a singer from Indonesia, who lives in Wakefield, enjoys her first snow in Boston. Instagram: @realpoppykelly. —(Poppy Kelly)

Newburyport, Mass. —(Email submission by Jayne)

