Penrith Panthers Josh Mansour forced out by Charlie Staines

Panthers winger Josh Mansour is reportedly on the lookout for a new club after being told he would lose his spot in Penrith’s starting side next season.

Coach Ivan Cleary and Penrith head of football Matt Cameron informed Mansour last week that he would lose his starting gig to young gun Charlie Staines according to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas.

Staines just last month passed off rival teams to re-commit to the Panthers on a long-term deal.

Twenty-year-old Staines this year became just the second player in the NRL era to score four tries in his first game in the top grade.

It’s understood Mansour has $500,000 left to run on his current deal with Penrith which finishes up at the end of next year.

Josh Mansour (Getty)

Since clubs were made aware of the news, a host of rival teams have reportedly reached out to the former Blues and Kangaroos winger.

Mansour, 30, has played 158 games for the club since making his debut back in 2012. He has a total of 74 tries to his name.

Teammate Nathan Cleary on Monday admitted the playing group was aware of the news.

“Everyone loves Saucey, but he will say it himself, it’s just what football is like,” Cleary said.

“We would love to be able to stay together but there are just people off contract and stuff like that. It’s just how footy works, especially with the salary cap. We’ll see what happens.”