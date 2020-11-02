PayPal Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – PayPal reported on Monday third-quarter results that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares lost 1.69% in after-hours trade following the report.

PayPal (NASDAQ:) Inc announced per share of $1.07 on revenue of $5.46 billion. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.94 on revenue of $5.42 billion.

Total payment volume grew 38% to $247 billion, beating estimates of $232.26 billion, while 15.2 million net new accounts were added, taking the total to 361 million active accounts.

For full-year 2020, the company estimated EPS growth now expected in the range of 37%-to-38% and non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 27%-to-28%.

Total payment growth is now expected to be approximately 30%, with revenue growth in a range of 20%-to-21% on an addition of 70 million net new accounts for 2020.

