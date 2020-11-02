PayPal Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – PayPal reported on Monday third-quarter results that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares lost 1.69% in after-hours trade following the report.

PayPal (NASDAQ:) Inc announced per share of $1.07 on revenue of $5.46 billion. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.94 on revenue of $5.42 billion.

Total payment volume grew 38% to $247 billion, beating estimates of $232.26 billion, while 15.2 million net new accounts were added, taking the total to 361 million active accounts.

For full-year 2020, the company estimated EPS growth now expected in the range of 37%-to-38% and non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 27%-to-28%.

Total payment growth is now expected to be approximately 30%, with revenue growth in a range of 20%-to-21% on an addition of 70 million net new accounts for 2020.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR