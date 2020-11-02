PayPal crypto services to go global early 2021, support for CBDCs coming By Cointelegraph

PayPal crypto services to go global early 2021, support for CBDCs coming
Senior executives at global payments giant PayPal have revealed further details about its plans to aggressively push into the crypto sector next year during the firm’s Q3 2020 earnings call, including plans to support central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
“Clearly the world is rapidly moving from physical to digital,” said PayPal CEO, Dan Shulman, emphasizing the accelerated rate of change within the payments and financial services sectors.
