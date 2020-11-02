Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for Telugu remake of Pink titled Vakeel Saab



In 2016, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kharbanda starrer Pink shook the nation and created an impact on the audience. Now the film is all set for a Telugu remake titled Vakeel Saab and Pawan Kalyan will play the role of the lawyer.







According to reports in Times Of India, the superstar joined the sets on November 1 and will now finish the film in a single schedule. A source tells the daily, ‘Yes, Pawan Kalyan has resumed shooting for the film from November 1, while the rest of the cast, including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and others have been shooting for a few days now. All COVID-19 precautions are being taken on the set to ensure everyone’s safety.” The source further stated that while most of the film’s shoot was wrapped up pre-lockdown since the makers were aiming for May-release, now there are only Pawan Kalyan’s scenes that are left to be shot. “There are only a few days of shooting left for Pawan Kalyan and he will do so in a single schedule. Overall, there might be twenty days of shooting left at the most,” added the source.



Vakeel Saab also stars Shruti Haasan in a cameo and the makers are all gung ho to wrap the film in this schedule. Post this Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a period drama directed by Krish. After that, he will move to Harish Shankar’s film for which the actor has given his nod.

