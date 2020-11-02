Pandora Update Adds HomePod Support

Prior to the launch of the HomePod mini, Pandora today updated its app designed for iOS devices to add in HomePod integration. ‌HomePod‌ support for Pandora was a feature that Apple promised would come in software updates this fall, right alongside iOS 14.



With the Pandora ‌HomePod‌ integration, ‌HomePod‌ owners (and future ‌HomePod mini‌ owners) can ask Siri to play content directly from Pandora as an alternative to Apple Music. Prior to ‌iOS 14‌, ‌HomePod‌ was designed to work only with ‌Apple Music‌, and third-party music services needed to be streamed to ‌HomePod‌ using AirPlay.

According to Pandora, ‌HomePod‌ integration requires the latest version of the Pandora app. Once it’s installed, open the Pandora app on an iPhone or an iPad, and then select Profile > Settings > Connect With ‌HomePod‌ > Use in Home to get it working. Music can be requested from Pandora by adding “on Pandora” to any ‌Siri‌ request for a song.

Apple also allows third-party music services to be set as the default service instead of ‌Apple Music‌. Pandora can be added as the default music app by opening up the Home app on the ‌iPhone‌, tapping on the Home icon, selecting Home Settings, tapping on your avatar and then tapping to set the default service to Pandora. Other music services like Spotify will also likely implement ‌HomePod‌ support in the future now that Apple allows it.

Pandora can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]