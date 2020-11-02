Panama president isolating after coworker tests positive for COVID-19 By

© . Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.
PANAMA CITY () – Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo has began self-isolating after a close coworker tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidency said on Monday, without revealing the name or position of the person who was infected.
Cortizo has taken two coronavirus tests, which were both negative, but will continue isolating “until he repeats the tests in a few days”, the presidency said on Twitter.
