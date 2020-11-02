Online study company Chegg says its subscribers grew 69% YoY to 3.7M in the last quarter, as many parents from the US turn to online tutors, many from India (Eric Bellman/Wall Street Journal)

Eric Bellman / Wall Street Journal:
Online study company Chegg says its subscribers grew 69% YoY to 3.7M in the last quarter, as many parents from the US turn to online tutors, many from India — Coronavirus pandemic is boosting India’s education-technology industry; ‘We get that one-on-one attention they need and it’s affordable’
