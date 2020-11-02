One person dead, several injured in Vienna ‘terror attack’

At least one person has been killed and 15 injured, including a police officer, after multiple gunmen opened fire in a terror attack in central Vienna , Austrian authorities said.

One of the suspected attackers was also shot and killed.

Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has described the incident as a terror attack, and urged members of the public to stay indoors, as police try to find the attackers.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run. (AP)

Armed police patrol the scene where a ‘terror attack’ took place near a synagogue in the Austrian capital, Vienna. (Ronald Zak)

Police blocked off nearby streets around Schwedenplatz square and urged people to stay away in what seems to be an ongoing event possibly involving several attackers (Getty)

Police officers check a person after gunshots were heard in Vienna (AP / Ronald Zak)

“We are still in battle against the would-be terrorists,” Mr Nehammer said on Austrian broadcaster ORF, adding that several suspects are armed with assault rifles.

“We assume there are several heavily armed perpetrators.”

Gunfire erupted in the Austrian capital on Monday night (local ), just hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of COVID-19.

In a statement, police said there were several suspects “armed with rifles” and six different shooting locations. Multiple people have been injured in the city centre.

Footage purportedly recorded in Vienna and shared on social media showed people fleeing in the streets and armed police moving through roads and restaurants, with weapons drawn.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local (6am Tuesday AEDT). The police operation is taking place in the centre of Vienna, close to the Danube river.

One local media outlet is reporting that one of the assailants may have had a suicide bomb, which has been detonated.

A police officer stays in position with a gun at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna (AP)

Police at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldnt immediately be confirmed. (AP)

Police officers check a person following a gunfire at a synagogue in Vienna. (Ronald Zak)

The inner city was packed ahead of the midnight start of the lockdown, and footage shared on social media showed people running away from the scene. (Getty)

Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig said the attackers started randomly shooting at people in a busy district packed with cafes and restaurants near Vienna’s main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple.

“We are trying to find out more about the perpetrators and keep the population safe,” Mr Ludwig told ORF.

Local officials have confirmed they are treating the incident as an organised terrorist attack, involving multiple perpetrators.

Australian counter-terror expert Greg Barton said it appeared to be an organised plot, with some similarity to the Bataclan attack in Paris in 2015, which killed 130 people.

“It’s hard not to think of November 13, 2015 in Paris where we saw multiple gunmen attacking cafes, restaurants (and) the Bataclan theatre,” Prof. Barton told Today.

“It does look like an organised attack.”

Prof. Barton said the central square in Vienna, with a synagogue nearby, made it a potentially “attractive” target for terrorists.

“This particular synagogue was attacked 40 years ago to the day (but) since then, not many attacks in Austria.”

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted.

The synagogue was already closed at the of the shooting.

Austria’s top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing (AP / Ronald Zak)

Heavily armed police stand near Schwedenplatz square in Vienna. (AP)

Reports one person has been killed during a police operation in Vienna. (Nine News)

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told The Associated Press that he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Rabbi Hofmeister said.

“All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown,” he added. “As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out.”

Vienna police urged people to avoid open spaces and public transport.

France has endured three attacks blamed on Muslim extremists in recent weeks: one by a Pakistani refugee that injured two people outside satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo’s old headquarters, the slaying of a schoolteacher who showed students caricatures of the prophet of Islam, and a deadly knife attack last Thursday in a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened investigations into all three, and France is now at its highest level of alert.