A frightening scene unfolded on the Ole Miss practice field on Monday, as freshman tight end DaMarcus Thomas was airlifted to the hospital following an injury.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that Thomas laid motionless on the field and had no feeling in his lower body following a collision at practice. Kiffin said a short while after that he was told Thomas did have some feeling in his body and was moving a bit before the helicopter arrived to take him away.