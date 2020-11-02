Offset Puts Cardi B On Blast For Lying In ‘WAP’ Song

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Offset took to social media to put wife Cardi B for lying in her hit song, “WAP.”

In the song, Cardi claims that she doesn’t cook or clean — but Offset captured footage of Cardi B cleaning up in their Atlanta home.

“You need to stop lying on your songs,” Offset can be heard saying off-camera. “She be lyin’. She cleans. Gots ta clean!” to which Cardi responds, “I’m gonna punch you in the head.”

He captioned the video, “LIAR.”

