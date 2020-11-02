Offset Puts Cardi B On Blast For Lying In ‘WAP’ Song

Offset took to social media to put wife Cardi B for lying in her hit song, “WAP.”

In the song, Cardi claims that she doesn’t cook or clean — but Offset captured footage of Cardi B cleaning up in their Atlanta home.

“You need to stop lying on your songs,” Offset can be heard saying off-camera. “She be lyin’. She cleans. Gots ta clean!” to which Cardi responds, “I’m gonna punch you in the head.”

He captioned the video, “LIAR.”

Cardi B recently reconciled with Offset after filing for divorce weeks ago.

“When people be saying I be doing sh*t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bitch,” she told fans via livestream. “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n*gga up..I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick.”