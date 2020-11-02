North’s Ben Brown nominates Melbourne Demons

North Melbourne forward Ben Brown has nominated the Melbourne Demons as his preferred club for season 2021.

Brown, 27, was told to explore his options after the club announced their intentions to move in a different direction despite the 200cm forward kicking over 60 goals for the club in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

North Melbourne football boss Brady Rawlings confirmed the news on Monday and said the club was committed to working out a deal with the Demons.

The Demons currently hold picks No.25, 52, 67, 68 and 88 in the upcoming national draft.

North Melbourne’s Ben Brown (Getty)

“Ben has been a great player for us and a great ambassador,” Rawlings said.

“We spoke honestly with Ben in September about the direction of our football club and what was best for his career, and we committed to finding an outcome that would suit both parties.

“As Ben has nominated his preferred club, we will now work to secure a trade that is a good outcome for the club.”

The AFL trade period starts this Wednesday and will conclude on November 12.