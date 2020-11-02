Nine TV broadcast, Roy and HG return for 40 year anniversary

Iconic sports broadcasters and funnymen ‘Rampaging’ Roy Slaven and HG Nelson will look back on the 40 years of State of Origin in a special feature for Nine’s coverage of the series opener on Wednesday.

The pair of comedians became an intrinsic part of Origin folklore with their quirky and hilarious commentary of the interstate series for Triple J radio.

Roy and HG during the shoot for their Origin special. (Nine)

They famously called players by their own made-up nicknames, with some that will live long in the memory including:

Butterball Buderus — Former NSW captain Danny Buderus wasn’t spared for his alleged poor ball handling skills.

Fridge and Freezer — Rhyming slang for Queensland prop Petero Civoniceva

The Grassy Knoll — Queensland winger Brett Dallas

Tina Turner — Ben Ikin

The Golden Shower Boy — Julian O’Neill in reference to an incident at Jupiters Casino on the Gold Coast

Cheese and Chives / Salt and Vinegar — nicknames for brothers Darren and Jason Smith after famous Smiths Chips flavours

Raw Bones — Craig Fitzgibbon for his bald head

The Burning Map — John Cartwright in reference to the TV series Bonanza, which featured the Cartwright family and a burning map for its intro

Money Box Man — Nathan Hindmarsh in reference to being shown for wearing his shorts low and showing a “coin slot”

Pastor Stevens — in reference to Jason Stevens’ faith

So it wouldn’t be a big Origin anniversary without a touch of Roy and HG magic and that’s what Nine will bring you during the coverage on Wednesday night.

Queensland Maroons coach Wayne Bennett (Getty)

Teasing their appearance, Roy and HG promised to touch on the best moments from Phil Gould, Ray Warren, Brad Fittler and Wayne Bennett, with Roy adding: “We’re really going to open Wayne up, the quiet man of rugby league.”

“He’ll be talking for the first time on 40 fabulous years of fury,” HG Nelson concluded.

Also featuring on Nine’s coverage will be Queensland legend Chris ‘Choppy’ Close, who won man of the match in the first ever Origin match back in 1980.

Chris ‘Choppy’ Close (left, pictured with Justin Hodges) is a Queensland icon. (Nine)

Using the latest in broadcast technology, the Queensland legend will give a walkthrough of the sacred Lang Park turf as it was for that game 40 years ago, recreating his first experience of a concept that would become a sporting phenomenon.

Also marking the 40 years of Origin, Nine’s broadcast of the series opener will be used to announce fan-voted all-time Origin sides to represent NSW and Queensland.

While the broadcast experience will be first class for all Origin viewers, it will be complemented by a live bog authored by Queensland icon Johnathan Thurston, exclusive to .com.au.

Nine’s Origin broadcast starts at 7pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, with the post-match coverage going through until 11.10pm.