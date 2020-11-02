NFL Week 8 grades from around the league

Some big running back performances (and wind) helped define Week 8, which also featured the AFC North declare a midseason champion and AFC East move closer to a changing of the guard. Here are some odds and ends from all 32 franchises, along with grades for the teams that played ahead of Monday night.
Steelers defense conquers toughest assignment
The Steelers defense should not face a more imposing task until January, making this performance more important. Pittsburgh (7-0) forced Lamar Jackson to commit a career-high four turnovers — including a game-deciding red zone fumble — and furthered the aerial concerns that should surround the 2019 unanimous MVP. Sunday felt like a peak point for a defense that has been ascending over the past two seasons, because four of the Steelers’ next five games come against the Cowboys, Bengals, Jaguars and Washington. The Steelers can start monitoring Chiefs games; that looks like the duel for the AFC’s bye.
STEELERS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Cowboys (Sun.)
Suddenly limited Ravens offense faces new challenge
The offensive line that helped the Ravens to an NFL single-season rushing record housed likely Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda and All-Pro Ronnie Stanley. The 2020 Ravens suddenly have neither. Although Baltimore (5-2) bludgeoned Pittsburgh for 265 rushing yards, its left tackle’s season-ending ankle injury will increase Jackson’s degree of difficulty. That will be trouble for a quarterback whose limitations are becoming clearer. Jackson may not face a tougher defense this season, but the Steelers forcing his 13-for-28 day will be film fodder for future Raven opponents. Despite a loaded defense, the Ravens are vulnerable.
RAVENS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Colts (Sun.)
Vikings resemble 2019 version for a day
Minnesota’s seller’s trade of Yannick Ngakoue signaled an early white flag, but in Week 8, the Vikings (2-5) looked like the version they envisioned. Gary Kubiak gave Dalvin Cook 30 carries — three more than his prior career-high — and saw him turn 32 touches into 226 scrimmage yards and four TDs. This allowed Kirk Cousins to throw 14 passes, resembling the 2019 Vikings on a windy Green Bay day when such a plan made sense. Cook amassed a career-most 94 yards after contact and had the first Vikings four-TD day since Ahmad Rashad in 1979. Will this stop GM Rick Spielman from dealing away more talent by Tuesday’s deadline?
VIKINGS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Lions (Sun.)
Packers defense should not be this bad
Entering Sunday’s game 22nd in defensive DVOA, the Packers looked like the team Raheem Mostert shredded in January. Dalvin Cook spookily equaled Mostert’s 226 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, providing an eerie reminder of the unreliability this defense has shown. But the Packers (5-2) have five first-round picks and three well-paid free agency additions on defense. Although it under-invested at inside linebacker, per usual, Mike Pettine’s unit continues to underperform. If the Packer defense is still capable of this, perhaps the team should send a Day 2 pick for Will Fuller. Aaron Rodgers may need more help in shootouts.
PACKERS GRADE: D | NEXT: at 49ers (Thu.)
Patriots no longer defending especially well
Despite their Cam Newton revival hopes dwindling and a host of defensive opt-outs (and an injury to top player Stephon Gilmore), the Patriots nearly escaped Buffalo with a win. But they have now lost four straight for the first time since 2002, and Bill Belichick’s run defense cannot currently be relied upon. New England (2-5) allowed 190 rushing yards, after the 49ers’ 195-yard showing last week. Not coincidentally, the last back-to-back stretch of this sort also occurred during the Pats’ playoff-less ’02 slate. Just seven of the 144 teams to start 2-5 have made the playoffs since 1990.
PATRIOTS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Jets (Mon.)
New tandem ignites Bills
While the Bills have seen Josh Allen cool off after drawing way-too-early MVP buzz, their ground-game blueprint translated to consistent success Sunday. Beating the Patriots for the first time in a game the Pats tried to win with their QB1 since 2011, the Bills (6-2) observed both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss surpass 80 rushing yards. The young backs totaled 113 of those yards after contact. Both entered Sunday averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry. At 6.1 (Singletary) and 5.8 (Moss), Buffalo’s backs opened the door to a key support outlet for Allen as he regroups.
BILLS GRADE: B-plus | NEXT: vs. Seahawks (Sun.)
Raiders equipped for cold weather
One of Sunday’s many windy backdrops affected the Raiders-Browns game considerably, and the desert-stationed visitors were more equipped to handle what Lake Erie presented. Derek Carr’s documented issues in cold weather notwithstanding, the Raiders (4-3) have morphed into a team that can grind out victories. They gave Josh Jacobs 31 carries; he turned them into 128 yards. Las Vegas converted 5 of 6 third-down tries to keep Cleveland’s offense off the field in the second half. They rushed for 208 yards without Trent Brown and have now beaten three playoff contenders this season. The Raiders can now be called one themselves.
RAIDERS GRADE: B-plus | NEXT: at Chargers (Sun.)
Run-based Browns cannot avoid mistakes
The Browns only enjoyed the opportunity to begin six drives against the Raiders, with the visitors’ 22 first downs keeping Baker Mayfield and Co. off the field. This allowed Jacobs to outduel Kareem Hunt in a game when the Browns needed more from their run-based offense. But Cleveland (5-3) blew opportunities — dropping five passes, seeing Harrison Bryant fumble and Ronnie Harrison fail to corral an interception — and potentially showed the limitations of an Odell Beckham Jr.-less offense. The Browns could really use Nick Chubb to return after their bye, which is in play.
BROWNS GRADE: C-minus | NEXT: vs. Texans (Nov. 15)
The Rams are tethered to Goff through at least the 2021 season, thanks to the guarantees on his four-year, $134 million contract. The fifth-year QB’s four-turnover first half continued to reveal limitations uncommon with players in his NFL tax bracket. Goff completed 4 of 12 passes for 32 yards against pressure in the first half and ended up attempting 61 passes in a game the Rams (5-3) trailed most of the way. Pressure has troubled Goff considerably over the past two seasons, and the former No. 1 pick makes buying the Rams as Super Bowl contenders difficult ahead of a second-half schedule featuring zero NFC East opponents.
RAMS GRADE: D-minus | NEXT: vs. Seahawks (Nov. 15)
The Dolphins head coach orchestrated sequences that stonewalled the flashy Rams offense for a second time. As Flores did in Super Bowl LIII (with the notable aid of Bill Belichick) when calling Patriots defensive plays, he bested McVay — this time doing so with inferior talent. A pass rush anchored by midlevel free agent signings made game-changing plays; the Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson strip-sacks producing 14 points. In winning a game in which Tua Tagovailoa needed only 93 passing yards, the Dolphins (4-3) are overachieving for Flores — a rare win (thus far) for the Belichick coaching tree.
DOLPHINS GRADE: A | NEXT: at Cardinals (Sun.)
Jets defense poised to bring Trevor Lawrence to Big Apple
After they at least forced the Bills to attempt eight field goals, the Jets returned to their usual procedure in Kansas City. The Jets (0-8) allowed another career day (and for Patrick Mahomes, that is something) to a quarterback and dealt away another contract-year starter in linebacker Avery Williamson. A Mike Maccagnan signing, Williamson was not part of Gang Green’s future. But he led the way with 11 tackles Sunday and follows nose tackle Steve McLendon out the door. Fellow Maccagnan-era contract-year players Jordan Jenkins and Marcus Maye may be next by Tuesday, depleting an already terrible unit.
JETS GRADE: F | NEXT: vs. Patriots (Mon.)
Chiefs remain AFC favorites
They have lacked the explosiveness of their 2018 and ’19 iterations frequently this season, but the Chiefs should still be considered the AFC frontrunners. The Steelers’ unbeaten record aside, the Chiefs (7-1) have easier routes to victories. Mahomes’ 416-yard, five-TD showing — after games in which Kansas City gashed Buffalo on the ground and won by 27 in Denver without converting a third down — reminded the AFC how difficult it usually is to derail this team and its “Greatest Show on Turf”-esque skill-position arsenal. And the Chiefs certainly had an easier time in Baltimore than the Steelers did.
CHIEFS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Panthers (Sun.)
Titans defense officially in crisis mode
Facing an bad and injured Bengals offensive line, the Titans registered no sacks and allowed 31 points. And the team kept up its historically horrendous third-down reliability, with Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon-less offense moving the chains on 10 of 15 tries. Offseason acquisitions Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley have combined for zero sacks, and while Clowney has other plus traits, the Titans (5-2) rank 18th against the run. Tennessee’s offense is not good enough to withstand this.
TITANS GRADE: D-minus | NEXT: vs. Bears (Sun.)
Unusual backup giving Bengals key contributions
Cincinnati replaced Giovani Bernard as its top running back years ago, drafting Mixon in the 2017 second round. Yet the team has valued its RB2/passing-down cog enough to sign him to two extensions during an eight-year career. Bernard again managed to clear 80 scrimmage yards despite running behind an offensive line down all five starters Sunday. His rushing score and subsequent TD from the slot enabled the Bengals (2-5-1) to beat a team with a winning record for the first time in Zac Taylor’s tenure. Off the radar for several seasons, the 2013 second-round pick has displayed value in Year 8 by helping Joe Burrow.
BENGALS GRADE: A | NEXT: at Steelers (Nov. 15)
Receiver-needy Colts find auxiliary aid
Parris Campbell is on IR, and a declining T.Y. Hilton left Sunday’s game. Jonathan Taylor has yet to break through after arriving as a Round 2 draftee. The Colts (5-2) still beat the Lions by 20. They used Marlon Mack’s former wingmen; Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins combined for 175 scrimmage yards and three TDs. While this duo’s most impressive feat came on Hines’ Simone Biles end zone routines, Wilkins outrushed Taylor by nearly 70 yards while his passing-down teammate led the Colts in receiving. Hines’ contributions as a receiver and returner point to the Colts exploring an extension come 2021.
COLTS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Ravens (Sun.)
Lions lose line of scrimmage battle
In addition to Kenny Moore’s pick-6, the Indianapolis defense sacked Matthew Stafford five times and recorded 10 tackles for loss in Sunday’s blowout. The Lions (3-4) are only missing one O-line starter (guard Joe Dahl) but allowed the Colts to control the line of scrimmage in a game that already became an uphill climb after Kenny Golladay’s hip injury. Receiving the good fortune of facing the Jaguars’ historically bad defense and the Falcons’ oft-collapsing unit, the Lions did not do well upon returning to a higher-profile spot.
LIONS GRADE: D | NEXT: at Vikings (Sun.)
Kamara keeps Saints in gear without receivers
A few other running back deals given out in 2020 can be questioned; Alvin Kamara’s extension made the most sense. The NFL’s premier multipurpose back showed his $15 million-per-year form in Chicago, helping New Orleans survive without Michael Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders. The Saints (5-2) lined up their top weapon across the formation, and he knifed through the top-tier Bears defense for 163 scrimmage yards — including the 20 to set up Wil Lutz’s overtime game-winner. Kamara’s catches give him 55 this season — the most in NFL history by a running back through seven games.
SAINTS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Buccaneers (Sun.)
In 2018, the Chiefs gave Sammy Watkins a three-year, $48 million deal; the Bears signed Allen Robinson for three years and $42M. Despite Kansas City’s ascent, Chicago (5-3) made the superior signing. Robinson has been the Bears’ go-to weapon for three years and is doing his best to keep this team in playoff contention. In addition to the seventh-year wideout’s diving TD catch, he helped keep Chicago’s game-tying drive alive with a fourth-down grab and made a superb contested catch in OT. Six catches for 87 yards is not dominant, but a limited Bears offense would have had no chance against the Saints without its WR1.
BEARS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: at Titans (Sun.)
The Chargers continue to churn out unique scripts for late-game collapses. They held the Broncos to 57 total yards 35-plus minutes into the game, causing more concern about Denver’s QB future. The Bolts (2-5) dropped their season’s best original screenplay by blowing a fourth straight 16-plus-point lead — an NFL-record stretch — and reviving the Broncos’ hopes via pass interference penalty for a second straight year. This franchise has drafted the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite but has lost five of Justin Herbert’s six starts. Lynn is not the Bolts’ play-caller, reducing his value, and is squarely on the hot seat.
CHARGERS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Raiders (Sun.)
Drew Lock rally tables big-picture questions
After unveiling a quality Paxton Lynch impression for nearly three quarters, Lock looked like his Mizzou editions to save the Broncos against the AFC’s collapse kingpins. Vexing the Chargers by hitting deep in-breaking routes in the second half — with help from the still-underused Phillip Lindsay — Lock (248 passing yards, three TDs) either took a key step toward rebounding in his second season or threw followers off the scent of another Broncos QB misstep for a bit. He found each of his young receiving targets in big moments, with K.J. Hamler’s game-winner keeping the Broncos on the playoff fringe.
BRONCOS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: at Falcons (Sun.)
The 49ers have now employed Garoppolo for three years, and he has played on his extension since 2018. Garoppolo’s high ankle sprain has made further evaluation more difficult, and Sunday’s early exit after an ineffective start provides more inconclusiveness regarding San Francisco’s QB future. On one hand, the 49ers (4-4) nearly won a Super Bowl with the ex-Patriots backup and have seen rampant injuries impede their offense this season. On the other, Garoppolo’s ceiling appears low and he can be cheaply jettisoned in 2021. This will be a key two-month stretch, regardless of the 49ers’ playoff status.
49ERS GRADE: D-plus | NEXT: vs. Packers (Thu.)
22 of 32
Wagner’s game-wrecking chops help embattled defense
Forcing Russell Wilson to win shootouts, Seattle’s defense being labeled undependable would be a compliment. But the historic yard-allowing unit still features Bobby Wagner, who showed why he will be a Hall of Famer. Wagner delivered an 11-tackle game, and the stalwart middle linebacker rampaged through the 49ers O-line for two third-down sacks. The second of which featured the ninth-year Seahawk knocking over two 49er blockers to drop Garoppolo, and it preceded a Seattle TD amid a 24-0 run. This is one place on defense the Seahawks (6-1) do not need to worry about.
SEAHAWKS GRADE: A | NEXT: at Bills (Sun.)
Bizarre TD epitomizes Cowboys’ season
Resorting to goofy trick plays in what could end up being Ben DiNucci’s only NFL start, the Cowboys (2-6) nearly pulled off a stunning upset. T.J. Edwards’ unblocked blitz ruined a potential go-ahead drive, resulting in a bizarre Rodney McLeod fumble-6 that probably should have been whistled dead during a strange multi-second span when the ball was out of view. This odd sequence playing a pivotal role in a game provides a microcosm of this well-off-the-rails Cowboys season. Only the Giants have a worse record among NFC teams.
COWBOYS GRADE: C-minus | NEXT: vs. Steelers (Sun.)
EAGLES GRADE: C-plus | NEXT: at Giants (Nov. 15)
Here comes AB, for better or (likely) worse
Barring the NFL tacking games onto Antonio Brown’s suspension at the 11th hour, Monday will be the Buccaneers’ final game before the mercurial wideout suits up . Bucs-Saints airing on NBC will be the highest-profile game for this franchise since 2003. (With Tom Brady and Drew Brees exchanging the all-time passing TD lead, next week’s game surpasses the Bucs’ 2005 and ’07 wild-card outings in prestige.) With Brown still facing a civil suit for alleged sexual assault, inserting the former Steeler superstar-turned-wildly unstable cog onto the best Bucs roster in many years is a crazy risk to take.
MONDAY: at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET
How will Giants proceed with top position group?
Tuesday’s trade deadline will bring a decision from a Giants team projected to be 1-7 for the second time in three years. New York’s defensive line remains its best position group; the Giants (1-6) rank 11th in DVOA against the run. Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill and Dexter Lawrence each grade as top-20 interior defenders, per Pro Football Focus, this season. Tomlinson and Williams are in contract years, and with the current regime acquiring Williams last year, will the Giants decide they cannot afford Tomlinson’s next contract and trade him? The Dave Gettleman regime has not shied away from seller trades.
MONDAY: vs. Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Falcons quiet ahead of deadline
The Falcons are projected to be $20 million-plus over a $175M salary cap next year but have the NFL’s oldest roster — which stands at 2-6 — ahead of the trade deadline. They appear prepared to push for a Takk McKinley trade, similar to an effort to deal ex-McKinley defensive end running mate Vic Beasley last year. But Todd Gurley, Alex Mack and Keanu Neal are in contract years; only Neal profiles as a long-term piece. A six-time Pro Bowl center, Mack could bring back a draft choice of note in a league desperate for quality O-linemen. It is a bit strange the aging, GM-less team has not shown more urgency.
FALCONS GRADE: B | NEXT: vs. Broncos (Sun.)
McCaffrey returns to improved team
When Christian McCaffrey went down in Week 2, the Panthers looked every bit like a rebuilding team in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. McCaffrey’s hopeful Week 9 return from a high ankle sprain will be intriguing for the Panthers (3-4) and for the NFC wild-card picture. Carolina has one of the NFC’s better skill-position arsenals, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady having a fully healthy McCaffrey (2019-high 2,392 scrimmage yards) at his disposal will make the friskier-than-expected team (10th in offensive DVOA) either a borderline stunning contender or an entertaining spoiler.
PANTHERS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Chiefs (Sun.)
How will Texans’ Week 9 receiving corps look?
With all four of Houston’s veteran wideouts coming up in trade rumors, it would be a surprise to see them all back come Week 9. Will Fuller would fetch the highest price, but after Bill O’Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans’ receiver situation would look depressing if they dealt the 2016 first-round pick. Houston (1-6) lacks a 2021 first- or second-round pick and already has Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb’s bloated salaries on next year’s books. With Kenny Stills likely gone after 2020, the Texans may risk alienating Deshaun Watson if they go through with shipping out Fuller by Tuesday — even if his contract is up in January.
NEXT: at Jaguars (Sun.)
Will Washington deplete D-line surplus?
Dallas and Philadelphia’s offensive lines are in shambles, making Washington’s strong suit more interesting in what is shaping up to be a morbidly entertaining NFC East race. Ryan Kerrigan may or may not have requested a trade; he has not cleared the 35% snap threshold in any of Washington’s past three games. The 32-year-old edge rusher is Washington’s all-time sack leader, with 94, and has four QB drops this season despite his reduced role. Although Kerrigan’s contract is expiring, it would be disappointing to see the WFT (2-5) deal away one of its five first-round D-linemen when it has a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 4 seed.
NEXT: vs. Giants (Sun.)
What took Cardinals so long re: Reddick?
Chandler Jones’ injury forced the Cardinals to change course. They have brought back former edge rusher Markus Golden and will team him with a player long declared a bust. But Haason Reddick leads the Cards (5-2) with five sacks (no one else has more than two) and has shown the form that booked him a first-round ticket. Three coaching staffs coaxed next to nothing from Reddick from 2017-19, trying him at multiple off-ball linebacker spots. But he recorded 22.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Temple. Why in the world did it take four years to give him a real look on the edge? Better late than never.
NEXT: vs. Dolphins (Sun.)
Minshew Mania on pause
Fantasy managers with stakes in the Jaguars offense should take note of the news Gardner Minshew is expected to sit against the Texans and perhaps beyond. The Jags (1-6) will decide between eighth-year journeyman Mike Glennon or rookie sixth-rounder Jake Luton, who emerged out of nowhere to post a 28-3 TD-INT ratio at Oregon State last season. Minshew already has 13 TD passes and has at least kept the Jags entertaining. His thumb fractures could make matters more difficult for James Robinson, D.J. Chark and Co.
NEXT: vs. Texans (Sun.)