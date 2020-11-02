NFL Week 8 grades from around the league

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line that helped the Ravens to an NFL single-season rushing record housed likely Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda and All-Pro Ronnie Stanley. The 2020 Ravens suddenly have neither. Although Baltimore (5-2) bludgeoned Pittsburgh for 265 rushing yards, its left tackle’s season-ending ankle injury will increase Jackson’s degree of difficulty. That will be trouble for a quarterback whose limitations are becoming clearer. Jackson may not face a tougher defense this season, but the Steelers forcing his 13-for-28 day will be film fodder for future Raven opponents. Despite a loaded defense, the Ravens are vulnerable.

RAVENS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Colts (Sun.)