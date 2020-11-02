NFL exec ‘would be shocked’ if Lawrence returns to Clemson

The New York Jets are well on their way to receiving the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be picked first. However, he left the door open to a potential return to the Tigers lineup next season, which caused plenty of speculation.

Despite his recent comments, NFL executives still believe Lawrence will decide to turn pro after this season, as does Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I’d be shocked if he went back [to Clemson],” one NFL executive told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“You have a better chance of winning the Boston Marathon than he does of going back to school,” another source said.

“Any person in that stratosphere would go, and history tells me he goes out,” a third source told ESPN.

Lawrence is set to graduate Clemson in December with his bachelor’s degree in marketing. He is 31-1 as a starter at Clemson and is a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

If Lawrence lands with the Jets, many believe quarterback Sam Darnold will be traded for assets. Hall of Famer Joe Namath even believes Darnold’s days in New York are numbered.

While New York has more problems than one, Lawrence could help the team turn things around.