New Girl Cast Recreated Theme Song For Election Day

🎶Who’s that girl…🎶
By now, you’ve probably heard of a little show called New Girl.
Well, over the weekend, part of the cast reunited with a new initiative for all of you New Girl fans out there: They want you to vote!
And in perfect Jessica Day fashion, there was a song involved — the New Girl theme song to be exact.
In the Instagram video, Zooey Deschanel returned as Jess…
…Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris returned as Nick and Winston…
Even Zoe Lister-Jones reprised her role as Fawn Moscato and added an election day ~twist~.
And while, Schmidt wasn’t physically present, he surely was not forgotten.
So, if Zooey Deschanel asks YOU whatcha doin’, you best be ready to tell her you’re voting.
Watch the full video here.
For voting resources and information, click here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!