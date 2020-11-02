‘NCIS Los Angeles’ Casts Kayla Smith as Sam Hanna’s Daughter Kamran

Special Agent Sam Hannah’s “little girl” is all growed up.

TVLine has learned exclusively that actress/singer Kayla Smith, whose previous TV credits include All American, Ambitions and Star, is set to recur during Season 12 of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles as Sam’s daughter, Kamran.

The role had previously been played, at a much younger age, by The First Family‘s Layla Crawford.

As NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill shared as part of TVLine’s in-depth preview, in Season 12 (premiering Sunday, Nov. 8) “we focus a bit more on [Sam’]s daughter, who is at the same military academy that he went to and trying to get into Annapolis.”

Sam of course is played by LL Cool J, a multi-hyphenate himself.

“We never really spent much time with his daughter, who is getting to a point where maybe she doesn’t share in the plan her father has thought she was going to take. So that creates some conflict,” Gemmill added. “She’s very socially active in terms of what’s going on in the world, and clashes with her father over some of that because he feels that her involvement with things like protests could theoretically jeopardize her chance of getting into Annapolis.”

In addition to the scripted shows mentioned above, Smith’s previous TV credits also include the TBS reality show Meet the Smiths, which was led by her father, retired NBA player turned commentator Kenny “The Jet” Smith.

