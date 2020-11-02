More thunderstorms for Western Australia and temperatures in the Northern Territory.

Temperatures in the Northern Territory are forecast to soar amid an ongoing heat wave gripping the Top End.

After temperatures climbed above 40C across various parts of the region over the weekend, there appears to be no relief in sight.

Meanwhile, low pressure, troughs and a front are generating rain and thunderstorms in Western Australia, some intense, mainly in the east and south.

Heatwave gripping NT. November 2, 2020. (BoM)

A warm and sunny day is in store for thousands hoping to have a day outdoors for Melbourne Cup today.

Onshore winds are bringing a few showers to Tasmania.

Skies are clear elsewhere under a ridge of high pressure.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the east. Sunny, hot in the west.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 16C and a top of 27C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Fog then sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the southwest. Sunny, very warm in NW.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 14C and a top of 22C.

Sydney has now had its wettest year since 2007 with just under two months of the year left to go.

The city has received just shy of 1398mm this year already, surpassing the 2016’s 1385.6mm.

With only just over 110mm needed to top 2007’s annual rainfall there is every chance 2020 could be the wettest year for Sydney since 1998 when 1648.6mm fell.

Canberra has sunshine increasing, with a low of 10C and a top of 25C.

Mostly cloudy, warm in the southwest. Mostly sunny, warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Fog then sunny, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne will be mostly sunny, with a low of 16C and a top of 30C.

The warm weather comes just in for Melbourne Cup today with experts predicting it could be the warmest Cup Day in six years.

If the temperature gets higher than 32.2C, it will be the warmest Cup since 1969. The current record was seen in 1902 when the temperature reached 35C.

Mostly cloudy, warm in the south. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Mostly sunny, mild in the northeast.

Hobart will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 14C and a top of 29C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Upper East Coast, South East Coast, South West Coast and Central West Coast.

Mostly cloudy, very warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in central. Late shower, hot in the west. Mostly sunny, hot in the north.

A warm airmass moving ahead of a low pressure trough will lead to another warm day for Adelaide today. With a current forecast of 34C it could be the warmest day since the middle of March.

Temperatures will then cool significantly on Wednesday, with the mercury around 12C cooler as winds shift to the southwest and a cooler airmass moves in.

A heatwave will bring above-average temperatures to large parts of the Top End today, with record breaking heat possible for some areas.

Darwin will be mostly sunny, with a top of 35C, well above the city’s November average of 33C.

The highest temperature on records for Darwin is 37.3C in 2004, however this is likely to be exceeded after temperatures reached 36.3 on Sunday.

Borroloola, Tennant Creek and Katherine are all forecast to experience temperature over 40C today.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy and very warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, hot over the interior. Sunny, very warm-to-hot in the south.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Showers easing, cool-to-mild in the south. Sunny, hot in the north.

Yesterday, a front in the west triggered thunderstorms over southwestern WA, mainly to the east of Lake Grace and Merredin, with just over 274,500 lightning strikes recorded within 200km of Norseman between 8am and 2.30pm, nearly 14,000 of which were ground strikes.

Today, Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 14C and a top of 22C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Ningaloo Coast, Gascoyne Coast and Geraldton Coast.