Mondelez Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

Mondelez Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q3



.com – Mondelez (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday third quarter that matched analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Mondelez announced earnings per share of $0.63 on revenue of $6.67B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.63 on revenue of $6.49B.

Mondelez shares are down 1.29% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.32% from its 52 week high of $59.96 set on February 19. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 22.12% from the start of the year.

Mondelez shares gained 1.71% in after-hours trade following the report.

Mondelez follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Mondelez’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter,amp;Gamble on October 20, who reported EPS of $1.63 on revenue of $19.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $18.38B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on October 22 with third quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $8.7B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $8.36B.

