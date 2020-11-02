Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Giants-Buccaneers single-game tournaments

The Giants and the Buccaneers will close out Week 8 in a clash of NFC teams heading in opposite directions. The Buccaneers are looking to compete for a Super Bowl title, and with a record of 5-2, they are tied for the division lead in the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Giants are sitting at a lowly 1-6 and are currently challenging the Jets for a potential shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. This Monday Night Football game could end up being a blowout, but NFL DFS players should be excited about the the strategy that goes into slates like this. Our FanDuel single-game lineup will try to find a combination that works even if it is a bit chalky.

We opted to create a Bucs-heavy lineup that has a lot of passing weapons in it. Simply put, the Giants are going to have a hard time moving the ball, so why not go mostly with the Bucs? We elected to go with Tom Brady, three Bucs pass-catchers, and a potentially high-volume option on the Giants side of the ball. We’re hoping for a pass-heavy game script and are banking on a potential Ronald Jones/Leonard Fournette split to obliterate the value of each Bucs back. If that even split happens, our chances of cashing this lineup should be good.

FanDuel Single-Game Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers

MVP (1.5x points): Tom Brady, Buccaneers ($16,500)

There’s no need to get cute in the MVP spot here. You could make a case for one of the Bucs receivers being a nice contrarian play, but given how much Brady loves to spread the ball around, he is the top choice at this spot. The 43-year-old future Hall-of-Famer has had an up-and-down season from a fantasy perspective, but he has totaled at least three TDs in four of his seven games. Brady should be motivated to play well in this game since the Saints are now tied with the Bucs for first place in the NFC South and the Giants have been his kryptonite during his career. His ceiling is the highest of any player on this slate, so trusting him as the MVP is the best option.

FLEX: Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($14,000)

Evans would probably be the second-best MVP choice on this slate. The veteran receiver has only three catches for 47 yards in his past two outings, but he has been a little bit banged-up and he should see more targets in this game with Chris Godwin (finger) out. When Godwin hasn’t played, Evans has averaged 14.7 FanDuel points per game and has put up two outings of 19.9 points or better. He should continue to be one of Brady’s favorite red-zone targets, as his five TDs inside the 10-yard line are tied for the NFL lead with Davante Adams and Tyler Lockett.

FLEX: Scotty Miller, Buccaneers ($11,000)

With Godwin out, Miller will get another chance to serve as the No. 2 receiver for the Bucs. In a favorable matchup against the Raiders last week, Miller was targeted times and caught six passes for 109 yards and a TD. He will be the speed threat for the Bucs against the Giants and should see plenty of throws from Brady. Miller will be motivated to have a good game, as he could lose playing time in the coming weeks to Antonio Brown, so it’s best to keep the young, hungry receiver in the lineup, especially since he has posted at least 73 receiving yards four times this season.

FLEX: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers ($9,500)

Another Bucs pass-catcher? Yes, we’re going a bit crazy here, but Gronkowski is too good a value to pass on. After a slow restart to his NFL career, Gronk has been rock-solid for the Bucs in recent weeks. He is averaging 15.5 FanDuel points per game in his past two outings and has seen at least six targets in three consecutive games. Gronk has a high floor and should be a TD threat. At this price, he’s well worth it, and unless the Buccaneers RBs score or a backup wideout scores, we should get all of the Bucs’ passing TDs on the day.

FLEX: Sterling Shepard, Giants ($9,000)

By rule, we have to have at least one Giant in our lineup. None are too appealing to play against a strong Buccaneers defense, but Shepard represents a good bet to produce who comes at a good price. Shepard had eight targets, six catches, 59 yards, and a TD en route to 14.9 FanDuel points in his return to the lineup in Week 7. On the season, he’s averaging six targets per game, and that includes a contest that he didn’t finish due to an injury. It’s clear that Daniel Jones likes throwing to him, and late in the game, he could be in line for a garbage-time score if the Bucs get up big as most are expecting. Maybe having just one Giant in a game with garbage-time potential isn’t a great move, but if you’re only going with one New York player, Shepard should be your guy.