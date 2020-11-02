Moment unveils MagSafe cold shoe and multi threaded mounts

Apple has launched a few of its MagSafe accessories for its four new iPhone 12 models including cases, a wallet, and the first charger. And third-parties are quickly developing even more great options to take advantage of the magnetic mounting system. Now Moment is showing off its diverse lineup of MagSafe compatible accessories in the works with options like cold shoe and multi threaded mounts, tripod and pro tripod mounts, wall mount, new cases, and more.

Moment shared the news in a press release and with a new landing page on its website today:

Why MagSafe? We believe it’s the future for how you quickly attach your favorite gear to your phone, and your phone to your favorite gear. Whether you are new to mobile photography or a pro filmmaker, we believe MagSafe will be more accessible than any of the current phone clamp solutions.

Moment says that it’s MagSafe compatible gear features a “unique magnet array that gives our accessories that extra connective strength,” called “(M)Force.” Like Apple’s first-party accessories, Moment’s upcoming iPhone 12 products will work with or without a case.

While we’ve seen companies like Belkin, PopSockets, and OtterBox unveil MagSafe products like cases, charging stands, and mounts, we haven’t seen anything specifically photo/video focused until Moment’s new options today.

Moment’s MagSafe compatible lineup so far will include:

iPhone 12 cases

Tripod mount

Pro tripod mount

Multi threaded mount

Cold shoe mount

Car vent mount

Wall mount

But the company notes this is “just the beginning for what we plan to release.” Prices start from $19.99 for the wall mount and go up to $49.99 for the pro tripod mount. Pre-orders are open now and Moment has slated them to ship by March 2021.





