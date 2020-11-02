Michael Che Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Trump Endorsement: He Puts Cough Syrup In Sprite!!

Comedia Micheal Che doesn’t think we should be surprised about Lil Wayne endorsing Donald Trump — and took a swipe at him on SNL.

“Lil Wayne met with President Donald Trump this week to discuss President Trump’s foogoo plan for the Black community — I don’t actually know what it’s called,” Michael said. “Many were surprised by Lil Wayne’s endorsement of President Donald Trump but keep in mind that Lil Wayne puts cough syrup in his sprite, so.”

He added, “Rappers are not Black leaders. They’re just rappers. Stop negotiating with them. They only do this with Black people….rappers are too busy to be leaders.”

Lil Wayne came out as a Trump supporter last week: “@realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper wrote. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Lil Wayne fans were outraged.