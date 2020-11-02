Melbourne Cup scratchings | King of Leogrance out of race after vet inspection

Melbourne Cup runner King of Leogrance has been scratched on the morning of the race.

King of Leogrance was given a vet inspection on Tuesday morning and ruled out, reducing the race field to 23.

The five-year-old gelding was found to be lame in its off fore leg, according to Racing Victoria stewards. The decision was made just after 7.30am AEDT.

King of Leogrance was rated a long shot, around 50-1.

He was trained by Danny O’Brien, trainer of last year’s winner Vow and Declare, and was meant to be ridden by Damian Lane.

Owner Nick Williams called the scratching “terribly disappointing” both for himself and O’Brien’s team.

“It’s one of those things that happens,” Williams said, per Racing.com.

“He must have a bit of a bruise there somewhere or an abscess brewing. It would be one of the two.

“If it had of arrived yesterday we probably could have treated it and had some chance. If it arrived tomorrow it wouldn’t have been a problem.

“Unfortunately it arrived today. There’s nothing we can do about it.”