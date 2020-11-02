Melbourne Cup 2020 tips, which horses celebrities are picking

Some experts are calling this Melbourne Cup the most open race in years.

That hasn’t deterred Nine’s TV stars from picking their winners for the big race for Wide World of Sports.

Here’s which horses have caught the eye:

Billy Slater (rugby league commentator, WWOS)

1. Tiger Moth

2. Anthony Van Dyck

3. Verry Elleegant

4. Prince of Arran

Ben Fordham (2GB)

Tiger Moth

Scott Cam (The Block)

1. Verry Elleegant

2. Avilius

Cameron Williams (Sports Editor, 9News Sydney)

1. Ashrun

2. Russian Camelot

3. Finche

4. Surprise Baby

Allana Ferguson (rugby league commentator, WWOS)

1. Russian Camelot

2. Surprise Baby

3. Tiger Moth

4. Master of Reality

Ally Langdon (Today)

1. Tiger Moth

2. Anthony Van Dyck

3. Surprise Baby

Alex Cullen (Today)

1. Sir Dragonet

2. Tiger Moth

3. Anthony Van Dyck

4. Prince of Arran

Tom Rehn (9News Adelaide)

1. Anthony can Dyck

2. Master of Reality

3. Prince of Arran

4. Russian Camelot

Warren Tredrea (9News Adelaide)

1. Tiger Moth

2. Verry Elleegant

3. Prince of Arran

4. Russian Camelot

Andrew Lofthouse (9News Brisbane)

1. Avilius

2. Etah James

3. Russian Camelot

4. The Chosen One

Brenton Ragless (9News Adelaide)

1. Tiger Moth

2. The Chosen One

3. Warning

4. Vow And Declare

Kate Collins (9News Adelaide)

1. Surprise Baby

2. Tiger Moth

3. Steel Prince

4. Anthony can Dyck

Will McDonald (9News Adelaide)

1. Sir Dragonet

2. Tiger Moth

3. Surprise Baby

4. Dashing Willoughby

Erin Molan (WWOS)

1. Sir Dragonet

2. Prince of Arran

3. Russian Camelot

4. Verry Elleegant

Amber Sherlock (9News Sydney)

1. Tiger Moth

2. Russian Camelot

3. Anthony Van Dyck

4. Surprise Baby

Richard Wilkins (Today)

Verry Elleegant

Peter Hitchener (9News Melbourne)

1. Sir Dragonet

2. Vow and Declare

3. Tiger Moth

4. Anthony Van Dyck

Tom Steinfort (60 Minutes)

1. Anthony Van Dyck

2. Prince of Arran

Peter Overton (9News Sydney)

Finche

Tony Jones (9News Melbourne)

1. Anthony Van Dyck

2. Steel Prince

3. Surprise Baby

4. Sir Dragonet

Peter Sterling (rugby league commentator, WWOS)

1. Finche

2. Surprise Baby

3. Verry Elleegant

4. Prince of Arran

Neil Mitchell (3AW, Melbourne)

1. Prince of Arran

2. Anthony van Dyck

3. Miami Bound

4. Very Elleegant

Mat Thompson (rugby league commentator, WWOS)

1. Sir Dragonet

2. Surprise Baby

3. Finche

4. Prince of Arran

Phil Gould (rugby league commentator, WWOS)

1. Tiger Moth

2. Verry Elleegant

3. Surprise Baby

4. Avilius

Shane McInnes (3AW, Melbourne)

1. Sir Dragonet

2. Prince of Arran

3. Russian Camelot

4. Anthony Van Dyck

Mark Levy (2GB, Sydney)

1. Tiger Moth

2. Anthony Van Dyck

3. Sir Dragonet

4. Avilius

Peter Psaltis (4BC, Brisbane/rugby league commentator WWOS)

1. Finche

2. Surprise Baby

3. Sir Dragonet

4. Very Elleegant

