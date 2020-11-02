Melbourne Cup 2020 tips, which horses celebrities are picking

Some experts are calling this Melbourne Cup the most open race in years.
That hasn’t deterred Nine’s TV stars from picking their winners for the big race for Wide World of Sports.
Here’s which horses have caught the eye:
Billy Slater (rugby league commentator, WWOS)
1. Tiger Moth
2. Anthony Van Dyck
3. Verry Elleegant
4. Prince of Arran
Ben Fordham (2GB)
Tiger Moth
Scott Cam (The Block)
1. Verry Elleegant
2. Avilius
Cameron Williams (Sports Editor, 9News Sydney)
1. Ashrun
2. Russian Camelot
3. Finche
4. Surprise Baby
Allana Ferguson (rugby league commentator, WWOS)
1. Russian Camelot
2. Surprise Baby
3. Tiger Moth
4. Master of Reality
Ally Langdon (Today)
1. Tiger Moth
2. Anthony Van Dyck
3. Surprise Baby
Alex Cullen (Today)
1. Sir Dragonet
2. Tiger Moth
3. Anthony Van Dyck
4. Prince of Arran
Tom Rehn (9News Adelaide)
1. Anthony can Dyck
2. Master of Reality
3. Prince of Arran
4. Russian Camelot
Warren Tredrea (9News Adelaide)
1. Tiger Moth
2. Verry Elleegant
3. Prince of Arran
4. Russian Camelot
Andrew Lofthouse (9News Brisbane)
1. Avilius
2. Etah James
3. Russian Camelot
4. The Chosen One
Brenton Ragless (9News Adelaide)
1. Tiger Moth
2. The Chosen One
3. Warning
4. Vow And Declare
Kate Collins (9News Adelaide)
1. Surprise Baby
2. Tiger Moth
3. Steel Prince
4. Anthony can Dyck
Will McDonald (9News Adelaide)
1. Sir Dragonet
2. Tiger Moth
3. Surprise Baby
4. Dashing Willoughby
Erin Molan (WWOS)
1. Sir Dragonet
2. Prince of Arran
3. Russian Camelot
4. Verry Elleegant
Amber Sherlock (9News Sydney)
1. Tiger Moth
2. Russian Camelot
3. Anthony Van Dyck
4. Surprise Baby
Richard Wilkins (Today)
Verry Elleegant
Peter Hitchener (9News Melbourne)
1. Sir Dragonet
2. Vow and Declare
3. Tiger Moth
4. Anthony Van Dyck
Tom Steinfort (60 Minutes)
1. Anthony Van Dyck
2. Prince of Arran
Peter Overton (9News Sydney)
Finche
Tony Jones (9News Melbourne)
1. Anthony Van Dyck
2. Steel Prince
3. Surprise Baby
4. Sir Dragonet
Peter Sterling (rugby league commentator, WWOS)
1. Finche
2. Surprise Baby
3. Verry Elleegant
4. Prince of Arran
Neil Mitchell (3AW, Melbourne)
1. Prince of Arran
2. Anthony van Dyck
3. Miami Bound
4. Very Elleegant
Mat Thompson (rugby league commentator, WWOS)
1. Sir Dragonet
2. Surprise Baby
3. Finche
4. Prince of Arran
Phil Gould (rugby league commentator, WWOS)
1. Tiger Moth
2. Verry Elleegant
3. Surprise Baby
4. Avilius
Shane McInnes (3AW, Melbourne)
1. Sir Dragonet
2. Prince of Arran
3. Russian Camelot
4. Anthony Van Dyck
Mark Levy (2GB, Sydney)
1. Tiger Moth
2. Anthony Van Dyck
3. Sir Dragonet
4. Avilius
Peter Psaltis (4BC, Brisbane/rugby league commentator WWOS)
1. Finche
2. Surprise Baby
3. Sir Dragonet
4. Very Elleegant